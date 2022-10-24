75-year-old man killed with sharp-edged weapon in UP's Kaushambi
- Country:
- India
A 75-year-old man was killed by unidentified assailants using a sharp-edged weapon in Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.
The man, identified as Tribhuvan Naai, used to live in a facility housing a tube well on the outskirts of Barai Sulem village in the Kokhraj police station area of the district.
Additional Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh said that on Sunday night, some unidentified criminals killed Tribhuvan Naai using sharp-edged weapon.
A case has been registered and some people detained in connection with the killing.
The police have sent the body for post-mortem and are investigating the matter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bahadur Singh
- Uttar Pradesh
- Kokhraj
- Barai Sulem
- Tribhuvan Naai
- Kaushambi
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh: Flood affects over 200 villages in Balrampur
Two killed in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh
AIMIM will contest all seats in future polls in Uttar Pradesh, says party's state chief
Uttar Pradesh ATS arrests 8 suspects linked to Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh, AQIS
Last rites of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav begin in Uttar Pradesh’s Saifai.