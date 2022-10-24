Left Menu

Army chief reviews security situation along northern borders in Sikkim, greets soldiers on Diwali

Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Monday visited forward areas in Sikkim to review the security situation along the northern borders and also greeted soldiers on Diwali. On Monday, the Army chief, accompanied by Kalita and Aich, visited forward areas in north and east Sikkim, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 20:35 IST
Army chief reviews security situation along northern borders in Sikkim, greets soldiers on Diwali
  • India

Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Monday visited forward areas in Sikkim to review the security situation along the northern borders and also greeted soldiers on Diwali. Gen Pande visited military stations in north Bengal and border areas of Sikkim on October 23-24, the defence ministry said in a statement. He wished all ranks on the occasion of Diwali and also reviewed the security situation along the northern borders of Sikkim, the ministry said.

The Army chief expressed satisfaction at the pace of infrastructure development along the border areas. He was accompanied by Lt Gen R P Kalita, Army Commander of Eastern Command, and Lt Gen Tarun Kumar Aich, GOC Trishakti Corps, the statement said. At Sukna Military Station on Sunday, Gen Pande interacted with the troops during a programme showcasing India's cultural heritage and unity in diversity, which was organised on the eve of the festival. On Monday, the Army chief, accompanied by Kalita and Aich, visited forward areas in north and east Sikkim, the statement said. ''Reviewing the operational situation and preparedness of the field formations deployed along the northern borders in Sikkim Sector, the COAS expressed his satisfaction and exhorted the troops to maintain readiness for all types of challenges,'' it said. Greeting the soldiers on the occasion of Diwali, Gen Pande presented and shared sweets with them.

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

