Explosion heard in the vicinity of Syrian city of Qamishli - state TV
Reuters | Updated: 24-10-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 20:38 IST
Syrian state TV said on Monday an explosion was heard in the vicinity of the northeastern city of Qamishli, without providing further details.
Qamishli is mostly held by U.S.-backed Kurdish authorities, although the Syrian government retains control over a small portion of the city.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement