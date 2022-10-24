Left Menu

Explosion heard in the vicinity of Syrian city of Qamishli - state TV

Reuters | Updated: 24-10-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 20:38 IST
Syrian state TV said on Monday an explosion was heard in the vicinity of the northeastern city of Qamishli, without providing further details.

Qamishli is mostly held by U.S.-backed Kurdish authorities, although the Syrian government retains control over a small portion of the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

