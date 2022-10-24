Left Menu

Russian, U.S. chiefs of staff discuss risk of 'dirty bomb' in Ukraine - RIA

Reuters | Updated: 24-10-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 20:52 IST
Russian military Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov and the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley spoke by phone on Monday and discussed the possibility raised by Moscow that Ukraine might use a "dirty bomb", RIA news agency reported.

The call took place shortly after a similar conversation between Gerasimov and his British counterpart.

The foreign ministers of France, Britain and the United States said earlier they all rejected "Russia's transparently false allegations". Ukraine said the Russian accusation was a sign that Moscow was planning such an attack itself and would blame Kyiv.

