India register medal less day at ISSF World Championships
PTI | Cairo | Updated: 24-10-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 20:52 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
India had a medal less day in the ISSF World Championship, here on Monday. In the only event of the day, the men's 25m rapid fire pistol team, the Indian trio of Vijay Kumar, Anish and Vijayveer Sidhu shot 870 in qualification stage one to finish fourth and qualify for the top eights, where they shot 556 to finish seventh and bow out of the competition.
The Indian shooters will compete in one more event on Tuesday. They have, so far, won 12 gold, nine silver and 13 bronze medals to be placed second on the medal tally behind China.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- China
- Indian
- Vijay Kumar
- ISSF World Championship
- Vijayveer Sidhu
- Anish
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian Foreign Service will expand country's footprint, says Jaishankar on IFS Day
Mainland China reports 1,925 new COVID cases on Oct 7 vs 1,656 a day earlier
China throttle voice of critics of government policies ahead of 20th National Congress: Report
Hockey India name 18-member Indian Junior Men's Team for Sultan of Johor Cup
Pune institute's online courses on Indian heritage aim to make knowledge available without 'narrative attached'