One dies in explosion in Andhra Pradesh

A man was killed in an explosion at a house here on Monday, police said.

According to police, the man identified as Koteswara Rao was making firecrackers at his house in Rythu Nagar when the explosion occurred killing him.

He was alone in the house when the incident took place, police said and added that further investigations were on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)