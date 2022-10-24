Left Menu

Accusing Russia of planning 'dirty bomb' attack is 'not serious conversation' - Lavrov

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-10-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 21:22 IST
Accusing Russia of planning 'dirty bomb' attack is 'not serious conversation' - Lavrov
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that accusing Moscow of planning an attack with a radioactive "dirty bomb", as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy did on Sunday, was "not a serious conversation", the Interfax news agency reported.

Lavrov was reported to have made the remarks to journalists at the Valdai Discussion Club think tank. (Writing by Kevin Liffey;)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspected

Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspecte...

 India
2
Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

 United States
3
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final; Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022