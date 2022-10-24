No indications Russia has decided to employ a nuclear weapon, U.S. official
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-10-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 21:26 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States has no indications that Russia has decided to employ a nuclear weapon, biological weapon or chemical weapon, a U.S. military official told reporters on Monday, despite U.S. concerns about false Russian warnings of a Ukrainian dirty bomb plot.
The remarks followed calls between the U.S. defense secretary and his Russian counterpart on Sunday and a call on Monday between the top U.S. and Russian generals.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Ukrainian
- The United States
- Russian
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. says failed rocket attack targeted American troops in Syria
EXPLAINER-U.S. marijuana pardons help thousands, leave others in prison
OPEC oil cuts bad for global economy, says U.S.'s Yellen -FT
Official: Strikes on Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kill 17
Hurricane Julia makes landfall in Nicaragua, U.S. NHC says