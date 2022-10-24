Infant girl charred to death in Jharkhand village
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 24-10-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 21:27 IST
- Country:
- India
A three-month-old girl child was charred to death, after a fire broke out in a hut in Jharkhand’s Dumka district on Monday, police said.
The incident occurred at Palasi village, around 300 km from capital Ranchi, when the child was alone inside the hut, they said.
Her parents were busy with daily activities outside, a senior police officer said.
“It appears that the blaze was caused by a spark from a stove. The infant succumbed to burn injuries,” Dumka Sub-Divisional Police Officer Noor Mustafa Ansari told PTI.
Further investigation is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ranchi
- Dumka
- Noor Mustafa
- Dumka Sub-Divisional
- Ansari
- Jharkhand
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jharkhand: Police held accused for setting woman ablaze for refusing his marriage proposal in Dumka
NCPCR to seek NIA probe into Dumka girl's killing
55,07,261 voters to exercise their franchise in the State, says CEO Maneesh Garg
Body of 15-year-old tribal girl found hanging from tree in Jharkhand's Dumka
UAE Cricket chairman presents ILT20 franchise owners with golden bats