Russia says its forces are preparing to work under radioactive contamination

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-10-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 21:28 IST
Russia's Defence Ministry said on Monday that it had prepared its forces to work in conditions of radioactive contamination, after Moscow accused Ukraine of planning to detonate a "dirty bomb" - something Kyiv has strongly denied.

The remark was made by the head of Russia's nuclear, biological and chemical protection troops, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, in a media briefing.

