Four-yr-old killed in mortar explosion in UP's Bulandshahr, 5 injured
A mortar explosion killed a four-year-old boy and injured five others on Monday, police said. Circle officer Of Sikandarabad Satyendra Singh said that around six children in Chhapravat village under Gulavathi Police Station were playing with sulphur and potash used to ripen fruits and drive away birds from fields, when an explosion took place in the mortar.
PTI | Bulandshahr(Up) | Updated: 24-10-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 21:46 IST
- Country:
- India
