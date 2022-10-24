U.S. Supreme Court's Thomas temporarily blocks Graham election case testimony

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocked a lower court's order requiring Senator Lindsay Graham to testify to a grand jury in Georgia investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies attempted to overturn 2020 election results in the state.

Thomas granted the Republican senator's request to halt the lower court's decision pending a further order to come, either from him or the Supreme Court. Graham filed the emergency application on Friday after a federal appeals court denied his request to block the questioning.

