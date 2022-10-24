U.S. Supreme Court's Thomas temporarily blocks Graham election case testimony
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocked a lower court's order requiring Senator Lindsey Graham to testify to a grand jury in Georgia investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies attempted to overturn 2020 election results in the state.
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocked a lower court's order requiring Senator Lindsey Graham to testify to a grand jury in Georgia investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies attempted to overturn 2020 election results in the state. Thomas granted the Republican senator's request to halt the lower court's decision pending a further order to come, either from him or the Supreme Court. Graham filed the emergency application on Friday after a federal appeals court denied his request to block the questioning.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Pork industry takes fight over California law to U.S. Supreme Court
Two judges of Supreme Court Collegium oppose process of selection, appointing judges by circulation
Spanish supreme court head set to quit after four-year stalemate
Supreme Court agrees to hear plea challenging bail to Anil Deshmukh on Oct 11
Supreme Court Bar Association condemns vilification of Justice DY Chandrachud