Russia-Ukraine war latest news: West rejects Moscow's 'dirty bomb' claim, Kherson evacuates

Western countries accused Russia of plotting to use a threat of a bomb laced with nuclear material as a pretext for escalation in Ukraine, while Moscow evacuated civilians from a southern city in anticipation of a major battle. CONFLICT

* Russia told people in the occupied city of Kherson to flee as more residents joined an exodus to escape an anticipated Ukrainian counter-offensive. Russia said its forces had prevented a bid by Ukraine to break through its line of control. * The Russian-installed administration of Kherson region announced the formation of a local militia, saying all men remaining in the city could join.

* An Oct. 21-23 poll conducted after two weeks of heavy Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities showed that an overwhelming majority of Ukrainians backed continued armed resistance against Moscow. DIPLOMACY

* Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu phoned Western counterparts on Sunday to tell them Moscow suspected Kyiv of planning to use a so-called "dirty bomb," but gave no evidence. * Britain, France and the United States said they were committed to supporting Ukraine "for as long as it takes" and rejected Russia's warning about a "dirty bomb."

* Russian military Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov had separate conversations with his British and U.S. counterparts on Monday. * Following the calls, a U.S. military official told reporters the United States had no indications that Russia had decided to use a nuclear, biological or chemical weapon.

* Iran condemned a call by Britain, France and Germany for the United Nations to investigate accusations that Russia had used Iranian-origin attack drones. ECONOMY

* A U.N spokesperson said "much more needs to be done" to clear a backlog of more than 150 ships involved in a Black Sea grain-export deal, and Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations had all acknowledged the problem. * Ukraine said seven vessels sailed from its ports laden with grain for Asia and Europe, but accused Russia of blocking full implementation of a Black Sea grain deal.

QUOTES * "Yes, the terror continues, people die or are injured, Ukrainian families are forced to spend their evenings in the dark. However, the national pain from losses and destruction does not frighten people," said Anton Hrushetskyi, deputy head of the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, whose poll showed an overwhelming Ukrainian support for continued fight against Russia. (Compiled by Stephen Coates and Tomasz Janowski )

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)