Iran says it will not remain indifferent if proven Russia uses its drones in Ukraine - state media

Iran will not remain indifferent if it is proven that its drones are being used by Russia in the Ukraine war, foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian was reported as saying by Iranian state media on Monday.

"If it is proven to us that Iranian drones are being used in the Ukraine war against people, we should not remain indifferent," Amirabdollahian said, before adding that the defence cooperation between Tehran and Moscow will continue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)