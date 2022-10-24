NATO allies reject Russia's "dirty bomb" allegation, says NATO's Stoltenberg
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday said NATO allies reject Russia's allegation that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb on its own territory, adding that he just had a call with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his UK counterpart Ben Wallace on the matter.
"NATO allies reject (Russia's) allegation. Russia must not use it as a pretext for escalation", Stoltenberg said.
