NATO allies reject Russia's "dirty bomb" allegation, says NATO's Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday said NATO allies reject Russia's allegation that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb on its own territory, adding that he just had a call with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his UK counterpart Ben Wallace on the matter.

"NATO allies reject (Russia's) allegation. Russia must not use it as a pretext for escalation", Stoltenberg said.

