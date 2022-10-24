Pakistan journalist shot dead in Kenya, says wife

A senior Pakistani journalist, who was booked on charges of sedition and peddling “anti-state” narrative by the country's security agencies earlier this year, has been shot dead in Kenya, his wife said on Monday.

Arshad Sharif, 49, a former reporter and TV anchor with ARY TV, and known for his proximity to former prime minister Imran Khan, had relocated to Kenya.

''I lost friend, husband and my favourite journalist today, as per police he was shot in Kenya,” Sharif’s wife Javeria Siddique tweeted on Monday.

''Respect our privacy and in the name of breaking pls don't share our family pics, personal details and his last pictures from hospital. Remember us in ur prayers (sic),” she added.

Initially, mystery surrounded his death but the Nairobi police clarified the incident, saying the deceased's motor vehicle came upon the police barrier that Sharif’s driver “drove through”. ''It is then that they were shot at, fatally injuring the late Arshad Mohammad Sharif.'' The Kenyan police further said that it regretted the incident, adding that the competent authorities were investigating the incident for appropriate action.

Foreign Office said that Pakistan's High Commissioner in Kenya contacted local authorities and it was informed that the journalist's body was in Chiromo Funeral House in Nairobi.

''The High Commissioner along with Mission’s officers reached the location, and has identified the body of Mr. Sharif,” FO said, adding that his family has been assured of all possible assistance.

It said that further procedures including a police report were awaited, and the High Commission will facilitate expeditious repatriation of mortal remains of Sharif in coordination with the host authorities.

Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf party and its senior leaders condemned Sharif's killing and demanded a detailed investigation.

''Shocked at the brutal murder of Arshad Sharif who paid the ultimate price for speaking the truth - his life. He had to leave the country & be in hiding abroad but he continued to speak the truth on social media, exposing the powerful. Today the entire nation mourns his death,” Khan tweeted.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he was “deeply saddened” by the shocking news of Sharif's tragic death.

''My deep condolences and prayers for the bereaved family,” Sharif said in a tweet.

''Just had a telephonic call with Kenyan President William Ruto about the tragic death of Arshad Sharif in Kenya. I requested him to ensure fair & transparent investigation into shocking incident. He promised all-out help including fast-tracking the process of return of the body to Pakistan,'' he tweeted.

''Arshad Sharif’s death is a great loss to journalism and Pakistan. May his soul rest in peace and may his family, which includes his followers, have the strength to bear this loss,” President Alvi said in a tweet.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb told the media that the journalist was shot at a police checkpoint at an hour’s distance from Nairobi.

''He was travelling with a man named Kurram Ahmed […] the car was driven by a local. It is being said that they didn’t stop at the police check post,” she said. However, the minister added that “we can’t say anything until and unless all these details are shared by the Kenyan government”.

Local journalists were in shock over the circumstances of his death. They have called for an investigation into Sharif’s death.

Sharif had been working for ARY News when he fled the country. He was a critic of the government and the establishment.

Dawn had reported that earlier this year, police had booked Sharif, ARY Digital Network President and CEO Salman Iqbal, Head of News and Current Affairs Ammad Yousaf, anchorperson Khawar Ghumman and a producer for sedition over a controversial interview by PTI leader Dr Shahbaz Gill broadcast on the channel on August 8.

A day later, the Interior Ministry had cancelled the channel’s no-objection certificate citing “adverse reports from agencies” as the reason behind the decision - a decision that was later reversed after an order of the Sindh High Court.

The FIRs, which were registered in Hyderabad and Karachi, included Sections 131 (abetting mutiny, or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The FIRs referred to Sharif’s comments in a conversation with journalist Matiullah Jan on his YouTube channel wherein he allegedly “disrespected” state institutions and uttered statements that attempted to “spread hate in the army and create a hateful atmosphere”.

Subsequently, Sharif left the country. The ARY Network had later announced it had “parted ways” with Sharif without citing a specific reason but stating that it expects its employees’ conduct on social media to be in line with the company policy.

Sharif was born in the port city of Karachi in 1973, and started his journalistic career three decades ago.

He was awarded the ‘Pride of Performance’ in 2019 by Pakistan President Arif Alvi.

The journalist was last seen in the trailer of a documentary film titled “Behind Closed Doors.” PTI SH VM ZH ZH

