Pigeon net on 13th floor of Thane building destroyed in fire caused by crackers

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-10-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 22:55 IST
The pigeon net installed on the 13th floor of a residential building was destroyed in a fire caused by bursting of crackers on Diwali on Monday night in Thane district of Maharashtra, but no casualty was reported, civic officials said.

Avinash Sawant, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), said no one was injured in the fire.

He said immediately upon getting a call at around 9 pm, local firemen and RDMC personnel rushed to the building in Kalwa town and put out the fire.

A 'rocket' firecracker caused the blaze, Sawant said.

The fire station in Thane also received a hoax fire call, he added. PTI COR RSY RSY

