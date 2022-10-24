Fire at garment factory in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar, 4 rescued

Four people were rescued from a garment factory in East Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area after it caught fire on Monday on Diwali, officials said.

One fireman suffered injuries during the rescue operation, they said.

According to the fire officials, the fire was reported at 6.50 pm from the factory in Street number 12, Raghubar Pura-2.

The department rushed 10 fire tenders to the scene to douse the flames.

Four people were rescued from the third floor of the factory and the blaze was brought under control, a senior fire official said, adding that a fireman suffered minor injuries. Another fire incident took place at a restaurant in northwest Delhi's Prashant Vihar area. The fire department said they received information at 8.50 pm, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire fighting operation is still underway, they added.

