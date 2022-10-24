Left Menu

Fire at garment factory in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar, 4 rescued

Four people were rescued from a garment factory in East Delhis Gandhi Nagar area after it caught fire on Monday on Diwali, officials said.One fireman suffered injuries during the rescue operation, they said.According to the fire officials, the fire was reported at 6.50 pm from the factory in Street number 12, Raghubar Pura-2.The department rushed 10 fire tenders to the scene to douse the flames.Four people were rescued from the third floor of the factory and the blaze was brought under control, a senior fire official said, adding that a fireman suffered minor injuries.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2022 23:15 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 23:15 IST
Fire at garment factory in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar, 4 rescued
  • Country:
  • India

Four people were rescued from a garment factory in East Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area after it caught fire on Monday on Diwali, officials said.

One fireman suffered injuries during the rescue operation, they said.

According to the fire officials, the fire was reported at 6.50 pm from the factory in Street number 12, Raghubar Pura-2.

The department rushed 10 fire tenders to the scene to douse the flames.

Four people were rescued from the third floor of the factory and the blaze was brought under control, a senior fire official said, adding that a fireman suffered minor injuries. Another fire incident took place at a restaurant in northwest Delhi's Prashant Vihar area. The fire department said they received information at 8.50 pm, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire fighting operation is still underway, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
2
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
3
FEATURE-Asian innovators fight online hate, lies as tech giants fall short

FEATURE-Asian innovators fight online hate, lies as tech giants fall short

 Global
4
Singaporeans divided on govt managing foreigners' participation in economic prosperity

Singaporeans divided on govt managing foreigners' participation in economic ...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022