UK's Sunak to become prime minister on Tuesday

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-10-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 23:17 IST
UK's Sunak to become prime minister on Tuesday
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@RishiSunak)
Rishi Sunak will become Britain's next prime minister on Tuesday, Downing Street said on Monday.

Sunak was due to meet King Charles on Tuesday morning before speaking outside No. 10 Downing Street.

