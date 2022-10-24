UK's Sunak to become prime minister on Tuesday
Rishi Sunak will become Britain's next prime minister on Tuesday, Downing Street said on Monday.
Sunak was due to meet King Charles on Tuesday morning before speaking outside No. 10 Downing Street.
