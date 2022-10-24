Left Menu

CDS Gen Chauhan visits forward posts in J-K's Rajouri sector, celebrates Diwali with soldiers

Gen Chauhan also celebrated Diwali with the troops.The field commanders in the Rajouri sector briefed the CDS on the security situation along the Line of Control LoC, the Army said in a statement.Gen Chauhan also reviewed the development of defence infrastructure and operational preparedness undertaken despite challenging terrain and weather conditions in the region.The Chief of Defence Staff, while addressing the troops, exhorted them to inculcate professionalism and carry forward the rich tradition of courage and valour of the Indian Army, it said.He also emphasised the need for operational preparedness of the highest order.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 23:17 IST
CDS Gen Chauhan visits forward posts in J-K's Rajouri sector, celebrates Diwali with soldiers
  • Country:
  • India

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Monday visited forward posts in the Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir and asked the soldiers deployed in the region to maintain operational preparedness of the ''highest order''. Gen Chauhan also celebrated Diwali with the troops.

The field commanders in the Rajouri sector briefed the CDS on the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC), the Army said in a statement.

Gen Chauhan also reviewed the development of defence infrastructure and operational preparedness undertaken despite challenging terrain and weather conditions in the region.

''The Chief of Defence Staff, while addressing the troops, exhorted them to inculcate professionalism and carry forward the rich tradition of courage and valour of the Indian Army,'' it said.

''He also emphasised the need for operational preparedness of the highest order. The visit by the CDS on the occasion of Diwali acted as a great morale booster for troops deployed on the frontlines in challenging conditions,'' the Army said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
2
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
3
FEATURE-Asian innovators fight online hate, lies as tech giants fall short

FEATURE-Asian innovators fight online hate, lies as tech giants fall short

 Global
4
Singaporeans divided on govt managing foreigners' participation in economic prosperity

Singaporeans divided on govt managing foreigners' participation in economic ...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022