Left Menu

Maoists gun down youth in Odisha

PTI | Phulbani | Updated: 24-10-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 23:20 IST
Maoists gun down youth in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

Maoists allegedly killed a youth in Odisha’s Kandhamal district on Monday, suspecting him to be an informer of police, officials said.

The red rebels belonging to the KKBN (Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh) division of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) claimed to have killed Nilakantha of Tikarpaju village, who suffered bullet injuries on his head.

The ultras have left posters at the spot confessing the crime, Kandhamal SP Vineet Agarwal said.

They have also “categorically named 10 village leaders” and warned of similar consequences if they inform police about the Naxals’ activities, the officials said.

Police have launched a combing operation, Agarwal added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
2
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
3
FEATURE-Asian innovators fight online hate, lies as tech giants fall short

FEATURE-Asian innovators fight online hate, lies as tech giants fall short

 Global
4
Singaporeans divided on govt managing foreigners' participation in economic prosperity

Singaporeans divided on govt managing foreigners' participation in economic ...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022