Fire breaks out in residential building in Mumbai; none hurt

A 'minor' fire broke out on the seventh floor of a residential building in suburban Goregaon (East) on Monday night, but no casualty was reported, a fire department official said.

According to the official, the fire started on the top floor of the ground-plus seven-storey structure - Dhiraj Valley - in the Gokul Dham area at around 9.30 pm and it was put out in about 35 minutes.

It was a 'level one' (minor) fire whose cause was not immediately known, he said.

Four water tankers and three fire engines were deployed to douse the flames, the official said, adding no injury was reported.

