Left Menu

U.S. charges two Chinese nationals with Huawei case obstruction-source

The recruit, who is referred to only as "GE-1," was actually working as a double agent for the United States under FBI supervision, the complaint says. Since October 2021, He and Wang paid the recruit $14,000 plus $600 worth of jewelry, in exchange for what they believed was confidential information about the Justice Department's investigation and criminal prosecution of the company, the complaint said.

Reuters | Updated: 24-10-2022 23:33 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 23:33 IST
U.S. charges two Chinese nationals with Huawei case obstruction-source

U.S. prosecutors charged two Chinese nationals with trying to obstruct the prosecution of Chinese telecommunications company Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, as part of a broader crackdown on what they called efforts to exert unlawful influence in the United States. Chinese nationals Guochun He and Zheng Wang were charged in a criminal complaint dated Oct. 20 and made public on Monday. Court documents did not name the company, but a person familiar with the investigation said they were trying to interfere with the prosecution of Huawei.

In February 2020, the Justice Department announced that Huawei had been charged in a superseding indictment for violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. A spokesperson for Huawei could not be immediately reached for comment on Monday.

Prosecutors also unveiled charges against four Chinese nationals in what they called a long-running intelligence campaign. The complaint against He and Wang alleges they tried to obtain confidential information concerning witnesses, trial evidence and any potential new charges the company could face.

To do that, it alleges they tried to recruit someone from a U.S. law enforcement agency who they thought would help them spy for China. The recruit, who is referred to only as "GE-1," was actually working as a double agent for the United States under FBI supervision, the complaint says.

Since October 2021, He and Wang paid the recruit $14,000 plus $600 worth of jewelry, in exchange for what they believed was confidential information about the Justice Department's investigation and criminal prosecution of the company, the complaint said. According to the complaint, He and Wang first started trying to access nonpublic information about the Justice Department's investigation when the company was initially charged in 2019.

But their activity escalated in the summer of 2021, with He asking GE-1 about the details of meetings with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York as prosecutors were discussing preparations for the jury trial. In response, GE-1 passed He a piece of paper that appeared to be marked as classified. That page purported to discuss a plan by federal investigators to arrest two of the company's China-based executives.

In exchange for that page, He paid GE-1 $41,000 in bitcoin, the complaint says. Later that same year, GE-1 also passed along a second page that also purportedly discussed legal strategy, including the use of several cooperating witnesses in the prosecution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
2
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
3
FEATURE-Asian innovators fight online hate, lies as tech giants fall short

FEATURE-Asian innovators fight online hate, lies as tech giants fall short

 Global
4
Singaporeans divided on govt managing foreigners' participation in economic prosperity

Singaporeans divided on govt managing foreigners' participation in economic ...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022