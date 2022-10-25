Left Menu

Goa: 40-year-old man dies, woman seriously injured in cylinder blast

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 25-10-2022 00:01 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 00:01 IST
Goa: 40-year-old man dies, woman seriously injured in cylinder blast
A 40-year-old man died and a woman was seriously injured when a cooking gas cylinder exploded and triggered a fire in a kiosk at Anjuna village in North Goa on Monday evening, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi told reporters that the incident occurred at around 7.20 pm when a woman, Reshma Uskaikar, was preparing for Laxmipujan ceremony on the occasion of Diwali at her kiosk located at Peddem.

The kiosk caught fire when a cooking gas cylinder kept nearby suddenly exploded, he said.

Uskaikar and a man standing nearby, identified as Denson D'Souza (40), were seriously injured in the blast and were rushed to a state-run hospital in an ambulance, Dalvi said.

D'Souza was declared brought dead, while the woman is being treated for serious burn injuries, said the police officer.

The cause of the cylinder blast was not yet known. PTI RPS RSY RSY

