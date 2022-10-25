Brazil's Lula widen lead slightly over Bolsonaro for Sunday election - poll
Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2022 00:39 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 00:39 IST
Brazil's leftist presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has increased his lead slightly over his far-right adversary President Jair Bolsonaro ahead of Sunday's runoff election.
Lula leads by 52.0% of the votes against 46.2% for Bolsonaro, according to the AtlasIntel poll, inching forward from 51.1% to Bolsonaro's 46.5% in the previous poll two weeks ago.
The poll was completed before a shooting incident on Sunday involving Bolsonaro supporter Roberto Jefferson. It has a margin of error of 1 percentage point plus or minus, Atlas Intel said.
