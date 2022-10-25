The conflict in Northern Ethiopia is humanitarian crisis - White House
The ongoing conflict in Northern Ethiopia is one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world and all hostilities should immediately stop, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.
Ethiopia’s northernmost region of Tigray is at the center of an ongoing civil conflict involving ethno-regional militias, the federal government, and the Eritrean military that has attracted the concern of humanitarian groups since November 2020. (Reporting By Steve Holland and Jarrett Renshaw; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
