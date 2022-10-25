Left Menu

Elizabeth Jones appointed Chargé d’Affaires ad interim at US Embassy in New Delhi

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-10-2022 02:17 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 02:17 IST
By Lalit K Jha Washington, Oct 25 (PTI): The Biden administration has appointed senior foreign service officer Elizabeth Jones the Chargé d’Affaires ad interim at the US Embassy in New Delhi, an official announcement said.

Jones, who was the coordinator for Afghan relocation efforts recently, will depart to New Delhi soon, the State Department said in an announcement on Monday.

Jones has earlier served as the Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia, acting Assistant Secretary of State for the Near East and Ambassador to Kazakhstan. She carries the highest foreign service rank of Career Ambassador.

“In India, Ambassador Jones will join our Embassy and Consulate interagency teams in advancing and expanding the partnership between our governments and people, a partnership that Secretary Blinken has called one of the most consequential in the world,” the Department of State said.

