Brazil's Lula leading Bolsonaro by 7 points ahead of runoff -poll
Brazil's leftist presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is leading President Jair Bolsonaro by 7 percentage points with less than one week to go until a runoff vote, according to a poll published on Monday. IPEC was one of several polling firms criticized for underestimating support for Bolsonaro in the first-round vote. Brazil's runoff is scheduled to be held on Oct. 30.
Brazil's leftist presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is leading President Jair Bolsonaro by 7 percentage points with less than one week to go until a runoff vote, according to a poll published on Monday. The results mirror last week's, with Lula continuing to hold 50% voter support against Bolsonaro's 43%.
The survey by pollster IPEC was conducted between Oct. 22 and 24, interviewed 3,008 people, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points. IPEC was one of several polling firms criticized for underestimating support for Bolsonaro in the first-round vote.
Brazil's runoff is scheduled to be held on Oct. 30.
