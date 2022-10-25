Left Menu

Brazil's Lula leading Bolsonaro by 7 points ahead of runoff -poll

Brazil's leftist presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is leading President Jair Bolsonaro by 7 percentage points with less than one week to go until a runoff vote, according to a poll published on Monday. IPEC was one of several polling firms criticized for underestimating support for Bolsonaro in the first-round vote. Brazil's runoff is scheduled to be held on Oct. 30.

Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2022 02:49 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 02:49 IST
Brazil's Lula leading Bolsonaro by 7 points ahead of runoff -poll

Brazil's leftist presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is leading President Jair Bolsonaro by 7 percentage points with less than one week to go until a runoff vote, according to a poll published on Monday. The results mirror last week's, with Lula continuing to hold 50% voter support against Bolsonaro's 43%.

The survey by pollster IPEC was conducted between Oct. 22 and 24, interviewed 3,008 people, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points. IPEC was one of several polling firms criticized for underestimating support for Bolsonaro in the first-round vote.

Brazil's runoff is scheduled to be held on Oct. 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
2
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
3
FEATURE-Asian innovators fight online hate, lies as tech giants fall short

FEATURE-Asian innovators fight online hate, lies as tech giants fall short

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022