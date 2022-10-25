BRIEF-RBNZ Says It Is Postponing Implimentation Of Dual Reporting & Bank Disclosure Changes
Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2022 03:00 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 03:00 IST
Reserve Bank of New Zealand :
* TIMING UPDATE ON DUAL REPORTING AND BANK DISCLOSURE CHANGES
* POSTPONING PLANNED IMPLEMENTATION DATE OF CHANGES SO THEY WILL APPLY FOR REPORTING DATES STARTING FROM 30 JUNE 2023 Further company coverage:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Reserve Bank of New Zealand
Advertisement