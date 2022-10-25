Left Menu

BRIEF-RBNZ Says It Is Postponing Implimentation Of Dual Reporting & Bank Disclosure Changes

Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2022 03:00 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 03:00 IST
Reserve Bank of New Zealand :

* TIMING UPDATE ON DUAL REPORTING AND BANK DISCLOSURE CHANGES

* POSTPONING PLANNED IMPLEMENTATION DATE OF CHANGES SO THEY WILL APPLY FOR REPORTING DATES STARTING FROM 30 JUNE 2023 Further company coverage:

