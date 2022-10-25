Russia-Ukraine war latest news: U.N. Security Council to consider Moscow dirty bomb claim
Rebuffed by Western countries, Russia doubled down on its claim that Kyiv is preparing to use a "dirty bomb" in Ukraine and said it would bring the issue to the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday.
* Russia told people in the occupied city of Kherson to flee as more residents joined an exodus to escape an anticipated Ukrainian counter-offensive. Russia said its forces had prevented a bid by Ukraine to break through its line of control. * The Russian-installed administration of Kherson region announced the formation of a local militia, saying all men remaining in the city could join.
* An Oct. 21-23 poll conducted after two weeks of heavy Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities showed that an overwhelming majority of Ukrainians backed continued armed resistance against Moscow. DIPLOMACY
* Russia plans to raise at the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday its accusation that Ukraine is planning a "dirty bomb" attack, diplomats said. * Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu phoned Western counterparts on Sunday to tell them Moscow suspected Kyiv of planning to use a so-called "dirty bomb," but gave no evidence.
* Britain, France and the United States said they were committed to supporting Ukraine "for as long as it takes" and rejected Russia's warning about a "dirty bomb." * Russian military Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov had separate conversations with his British and U.S. counterparts.
* Following the calls, a U.S. military official told reporters the United States had no indications that Russia had decided to use a nuclear, biological or chemical weapon. * Iran condemned a call by Britain, France and Germany for the United Nations to investigate accusations that Russia had used Iranian-origin attack drones.
ECONOMY * A U.N spokesperson said "much more needs to be done" to clear a backlog of more than 150 ships involved in a Black Sea grain-export deal, and Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations had all acknowledged the problem.
* Ukraine said seven vessels sailed from its ports laden with grain for Asia and Europe, but accused Russia of blocking full implementation of a Black Sea grain deal. (Compiled by Cynthia Osterman)
