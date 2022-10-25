Left Menu

Three Palestinians killed during shootout with Israeli forces, Palestinians say

Nablus has been a flashpoint for violence since Israel began a crackdown in the West Bank in March in response to a series of attacks by Palestinians in Israel. Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, said Abbas's office had reached out to the United States to ask for its help in ending the Israeli campaign. "All of this will have dangerous and destructive consequences," Abu Rudeineh said on Palestine TV.

Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2022 05:10 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 05:10 IST
Three Palestinians killed during shootout with Israeli forces, Palestinians say

Three Palestinians were killed during a firefight with Israeli security forces who had entered a flashpoint city in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said.

One of the men who died was unarmed, according to Palestinian health and security officials, who said several Palestinian gunmen were also wounded. The violence erupted when Israeli security officers who had entered the town of Nablus were spotted by Palestinian security officers and militants, according to a spokesman for the Palestinian Fatah movement.

The Israeli military said that forces were operating in Nablus but gave no further details. Nablus has been a flashpoint for violence since Israel began a crackdown in the West Bank in March in response to a series of attacks by Palestinians in Israel.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, said Abbas's office had reached out to the United States to ask for its help in ending the Israeli campaign. "All of this will have dangerous and destructive consequences," Abu Rudeineh said on Palestine TV.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Asian innovators fight online hate, lies as tech giants fall short

FEATURE-Asian innovators fight online hate, lies as tech giants fall short

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022