Left Menu

Four Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli forces, Palestinians say

A fourth man was killed in a separate clash when Palestinians began throwing stones at Israeli forces to protest the Israeli operation, medical workers said. The Israeli military said security forces had raided a hideout used as a headquarters and explosives manufacturing site by a local group called the Den of Lions, which has been fighting with Israeli forces in recent weeks.

Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2022 06:32 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 06:32 IST
Four Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli forces, Palestinians say

Three Palestinians were killed during clashes with Israeli security forces who had entered a flashpoint city in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said.

The violence erupted overnight when Israeli security officers who had entered the town of Nablus were spotted by Palestinian security officers and militants, according to witnesses. A fourth man was killed in a separate clash when Palestinians began throwing stones at Israeli forces to protest the Israeli operation, medical workers said.

The Israeli military said security forces had raided a hideout used as a headquarters and explosives manufacturing site by a local group called the Den of Lions, which has been fighting with Israeli forces in recent weeks. The explosives manufacturing site was detonated, it said. Several gunmen were also wounded in the Nablus shootout, Palestinian officials said, some belonging to the Den of Lions.

Nablus has been a flashpoint for violence since Israel began a crackdown in the West Bank in March in response to a series of attacks by Palestinians in Israel. Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, said Abbas's office had reached out to the United States to ask for its help in ending the Israeli campaign.

"All of this will have dangerous and destructive consequences," Abu Rudeineh said on Palestine TV.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Asian innovators fight online hate, lies as tech giants fall short

FEATURE-Asian innovators fight online hate, lies as tech giants fall short

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022