Bad weather thwarts New Zealand PM Ardern's Antarctica trip

"Safety is our number one focus when flying to the coldest, windiest, remotest place on Earth so this is not uncommon," a spokesperson for the government agency Antarctica New Zealand said. The spokesperson did not say whether the trip would be attempted again once the weather clears.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's visit to her country's research station in Antarctica was upended by bad weather that forced the plane she was travelling in to turn back midflight on Tuesday. The C130 Hercules military aircraft carrying Ardern encountered poor weather at McMurdo Sound in Antarctica, the location of several international research stations, according to a government statement.

The planned four-day trip was to mark the 65th anniversary of Scott Base, New Zealand's Antarctic research station. "Safety is our number one focus when flying to the coldest, windiest, remotest place on Earth so this is not uncommon," a spokesperson for the government agency Antarctica New Zealand said.

The spokesperson did not say whether the trip would be attempted again once the weather clears. New Zealand is one of seven countries, including Australia, France and Chile, with a territorial claim to Antarctica.

