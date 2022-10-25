Russia-Ukraine war latest news: Moscow takes 'dirty bomb' claim to U.N. Security Council

Rebuffed by Western countries, Russia doubled down on its claim that Kyiv is preparing to use a "dirty bomb" in Ukraine and said it would bring the issue to the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday. CONFLICT

* Russia told people in the occupied city of Kherson to flee as more residents joined an exodus to escape an anticipated Ukrainian counter-offensive. Russia said its forces had prevented a bid by Ukraine to break through its line of control. * The Russian-installed administration of Kherson region announced the formation of a militia, saying all men remaining in the city could join.

* An Oct. 21-23 poll conducted after two weeks of heavy Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities showed that an overwhelming majority of Ukrainians backed continued armed resistance against Moscow. DIPLOMACY

* Russia plans to raise at the U.N. Security Council its accusation that Ukraine is planning a "dirty bomb" attack, diplomats said. Russia also contacted a few Western countries about its suspicions. * Britain, France and the United States said they were committed to supporting Ukraine "for as long as it takes" and rejected Russia's warning about a "dirty bomb".

* A U.S. military official told reporters the United States had no indications that Russia had decided to use a nuclear, biological or chemical weapon. * Iran condemned a call by Britain, France and Germany for the United Nations to investigate accusations that Russia had used Iranian-origin attack drones.

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Israel to join the fight against Russia and repeated a request for Israeli air defense systems. * Thirty liberal U.S. congressional Democrats urged President Joe Biden to shift his strategy for the Russia-Ukraine war by pursuing a negotiated settlement.

ECONOMY * A U.N spokesperson said "much more needs to be done" to clear a backlog of more than 150 ships involved in a Black Sea grain-export deal, and Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations had all acknowledged the problem.

* Ukraine said seven vessels sailed from its ports laden with grain for Asia and Europe, but accused Russia of blocking full implementation of a Black Sea grain deal. * The World Bank said it had disbursed an additional $500 million to help Ukraine meet urgent spending needs created by the war. (Compiled by Cynthia Osterman & Shri Navaratnam)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)