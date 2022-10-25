Left Menu

Five arrested in connection with TN car explosion: Police

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 25-10-2022 09:14 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 09:14 IST
Five persons have been arrested in connection with a car explosion in this city on Sunday, in which a man was killed, police said.

Jemisha Mubeen was killed in a cylinder explosion in a car he was travelling in early on Sunday and the police had seized material like potassium nitrate, used in making country bombs, that were meant for ''future'' use.

A police release here said a case has been registered in the Ukkadam police station over the incident.

Without divulging details, it said five persons have been arrested in connection with the case and identified them as Muhammad Talka, Muhammed Azharuddin, Muhammed Riyaz, Firoze Ismail and Muhammed Nawaz Ismailm all in their 20s.

