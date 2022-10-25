German President Steinmeier makes surprise visit to Ukraine - ntv
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 25-10-2022 09:59 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 09:58 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in Ukraine for a surprise visit on Tuesday, his first trip to the country since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, according to German broadcaster ntv.
Steinmeir wants to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the trip, added the broadcaster.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- German
- Frank-Walter Steinmeier
- Ukrainian
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Russia
