German President Steinmeier in Ukraine on surprise visit
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 25-10-2022 10:51 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 10:41 IST
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in Ukraine on Tuesday for a surprise visit, his first since Russia invaded the country on Feb. 24, his office said in a statement.
Steinmeier said he was looking forward to meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. "My message to the people of Ukraine is: You can rely on Germany!" he said in the statement.
Besides military support, Steinmeier added, his trip would focus on helping to repair destroyed infrastructure, such as power grids, water pipes and heating systems, as quickly as possible before winter arrives.
