UP: Girl found injured at govt guest house, bystanders record videos

PTI | Kannauj | Updated: 25-10-2022 12:10 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 12:10 IST
A 12-year-old girl was found bleeding and writhing in pain in the premises of a government guest house here in Tirwa area, police said on Tuesday.

A purported video surfaced on the internet where bystanders were seen recording videos of the injured girl.

In the video, a policeman was seen taking the girl to an auto rickshaw to take her to the hospital.

The girl went out to purchase a 'gullak' (piggy bank) on Sunday but did not return home after which his family members started searching for her, Superintendent of Police, Kunwar Anupam Singh.

It appears a youth accompanied the girl but as the medical reports have not come yet, rape could not be confirmed, he said.

When the guard of the guest house saw the girl soaked in blood and squirming in pain, he informed the police, the SP said. Manoj Pandey, the police outpost in-charge, immediately reached the spot and took the girl to the hospital, he said.

The girl was later referred to Kanpur for treatment, Singh said.

In the CCTV footage of a camera in the guest house the girl was seen talking to the youth, he said.

''The identity of youth is being ascertained. Only after the reports, could it be said whether the girl was raped on not,'' the SP said.

A detailed probe is on in the matter, he said.

