At least 11 die in Uganda blind school fire

Reuters | Kampala | Updated: 25-10-2022 12:59 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 12:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Uganda

At least eleven students died and six others were in critical condition after a fire in a school for the blind in central Uganda, police said on Tuesday.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. at the Salaama School for the Blind in Mukono, about 30 km east of the capital Kampala, and the cause is so far unknown, police said in a statement.

Deadly school blazes, which often tear through dormitories, are relatively common in Uganda and often blamed on faulty wiring, although authorities say some have been started deliberately.

