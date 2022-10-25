Left Menu

Russia has destroyed over a third of Ukraine's energy sector - President Zelenskiy

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 25-10-2022 13:36 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 13:33 IST
Volodymyr Zelensky (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told a conference on Ukraine reconstruction on Tuesday that Russian rockets and Iran-made drones had destroyed more than a third of his contry's energy sector.

Zelenskiy also told the conference in Berlin via video link that Ukraine had yet to receive "a single cent" towards a fast recovery plan worth a total $17 billion.

"Russia is destroying everything so that it is harder for us to get through the winter," Zelenskiy told the conference, which was attended by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and other senior politicians and officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

