Internet services blocked in Sudan ahead of coup anniversary protests
Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 25-10-2022 14:10 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 14:05 IST
- Country:
- Sudan
Internet services were blocked in Sudan on Tuesday, a Reuters reporter and other users said, ahead of protests on the one-year anniversary of a coup that halted a democratic transition.
Protests were planned in many cities and towns, including a march on the presidential palace in the capital Khartoum.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement