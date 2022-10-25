Unlikely German state will ban Chinese port investment entirely - econ ministry source

The German state is unlikely to entirely ban China's Cosco from taking a stake in a Hamburg port terminal, with ministries now seeking maximum stake of 24.9% as an "emergency solution", an economy ministry source said on Tuesday.

The cabinet will not reach agreement on a full ban in time because the chancellery will not put the issue on the agenda, the source said.

