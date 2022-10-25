Left Menu

7-year-old boy killed in blast on railway tracks near Kolkata

PTI | Bhatpara | Updated: 25-10-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 15:11 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
A seven-year-old boy was killed and two others injured as a bomb exploded on a railway track in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened around 8.30 am on the railway tracks at Bhatpara between Kakinara and Jagaddal stations, about 30 km from Kolkata, they said.

The boy was playing with two of his friends with a packet that was lying there and it suddenly exploded, police said.

''The bomb was kept by miscreants on the railway tracks. The children started playing with the bomb thinking it to be a ball and it exploded,'' a police officer said.

When taken to the hospital, one of the three boys was declared brought dead, he said.

The injured children were undergoing treatment, he said.

An investigation is underway, police.

