Left Menu

Protesters gather in Sudan on coup anniversary amid internet blockage

Sudanese demonstrators began gathering on Tuesday ahead of protests on the one-year anniversary of a coup that halted a democratic transition. Foreign donors quickly suspended relations and the currency tumbled as the government hiked taxes spurring numerous strikes. A year on, Sudan's military leaders have not appointed a prime minister, while Islamists loyal to Bashir purged from the civil service have returned.

Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 15:40 IST
Protesters gather in Sudan on coup anniversary amid internet blockage
Representative image
  • Country:
  • Sudan

Sudanese demonstrators began gathering on Tuesday ahead of protests on the one-year anniversary of a coup that halted a democratic transition. Internet services were blocked, according to monitoring group Netblocks, as protests were planned in many cities and towns, including a march on the presidential palace in the capital Khartoum. The military takeover halted Sudan's transition to democracy following the overthrow of Omar al-Bashir in 2019, and threw an economy already in crisis further into turmoil. Foreign donors quickly suspended relations and the currency tumbled as the government hiked taxes spurring numerous strikes.

A year on, Sudan's military leaders have not appointed a prime minister, while Islamists loyal to Bashir purged from the civil service have returned. Generals are now engaged in negotiations with the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) coalition that had been sharing power prior to the coup. The talks are facilitated by the United Nations and African Union, as well as the "Quad" of the United States, the UK, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.

The FFC last week presented

its vision for a fully civilian-led authority to lead a transition to elections. But the resistance committees that have sustained the anti-military protest movement with regular demonstrations have mostly rejected talks with the military and demand that its leaders be brought to justice over the killings of over 100 protesters and other alleged violations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance: Study

Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance:...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022