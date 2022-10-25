Left Menu

Maoists torch vehicles, equipment in Odisha's Kandhamal

PTI | Phulbani | Updated: 25-10-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 15:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Armed Maoists allegedly torched vehicles and other equipment used in road construction work in Odisha's Kandhamal district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Jargi village under Sudra Gram Panchayat, around 85 km from here on Monday.

The ultras of KKBK (Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh) division of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) were involved in the violence, police said.

About 20-25 Maoists, including lady cadres, set fire to two tractors, two earth movers and other equipment that were being used for road construction, a police officer said.

The red rebels had on Sunday shot dead a tribal man, suspecting him to be a police informer, at Ambabadi village, SDPO R Raghavendra Reddy said.

The Maoist action is suspected to be an act of revenge over combing operations and encounters conducted by police in the area, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

