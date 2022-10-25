Woman's body wrapped in plastic found

The body of a woman wrapped in plastic was found in a house near here, police said on Tuesday.

The woman was believed to be 35 years old. Locals complained of foul smell from the rented house and the man, said to be her husband, was reported missing, the police said.

''The body was found last night (Monday). We have completed the inquest. The investigation is on,'' the police told PTI.

They said the body was suspected to be four days old.

The house owner told reporters that the couple was from Assam. But, the police said they could not verify the details of the address.

