3 killed in separate road accidents in Rajasthan’s Sikar
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-10-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 16:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Three men were killed in two separate road accidents in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said on Tuesday.
Sagarmal Meena (35), a resident of Ratanpura, died after an unidentified vehicle collided with his motorcycle in the RIICO area of Mau, SHO (Shrimadhopur) Prakash Kumar said.
In another incident, Raunak Meena (17) and Gyan Chand Meena (24) died in a collision between two bikes on Monday near Holya Ka Bass in the district, he said.
The bodies were handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem on Tuesday, the SHO said.
