3 killed in separate road accidents in Rajasthan’s Sikar

Three men were killed in two separate road accidents in ​​Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said on Tuesday.

Sagarmal Meena (35), a resident of Ratanpura, died after an unidentified vehicle collided with his motorcycle in the RIICO area of ​​Mau, SHO (Shrimadhopur) Prakash Kumar said.

In another incident, Raunak Meena (17) and Gyan Chand Meena (24) died in a collision between two bikes on Monday near Holya Ka Bass in the district, he said.

The bodies were handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem on Tuesday, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)