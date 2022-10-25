Ireland calls on UK PM Sunak to move quickly on Northern Ireland protocol
- Country:
- Ireland
Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin on Monday called on new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to move quickly to start substantive engagement with the European Union on resolving an impasse over post-Brexit trade rules governing Northern Ireland.
"Building on work already underway, there is a real opportunity for the EU and UK to find jointly agreed solutions on the issues pertaining to the (Northern Ireland) Protocol, and I urge Prime Minister Sunak to move quickly to substantive engagement with the EU on that basis," Martin said in a statement. (Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
