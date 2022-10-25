Left Menu

Ireland calls on UK PM Sunak to move quickly on Northern Ireland protocol

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 25-10-2022 16:41 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 16:41 IST
Ireland calls on UK PM Sunak to move quickly on Northern Ireland protocol
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin on Monday called on new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to move quickly to start substantive engagement with the European Union on resolving an impasse over post-Brexit trade rules governing Northern Ireland.

"Building on work already underway, there is a real opportunity for the EU and UK to find jointly agreed solutions on the issues pertaining to the (Northern Ireland) Protocol, and I urge Prime Minister Sunak to move quickly to substantive engagement with the EU on that basis," Martin said in a statement. (Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance: Study

Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance:...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022